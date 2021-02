File this one under Police Officers: They’re Just Like Us!

The hit of winter weather that stuck North Alabama on Sunday and Monday left many roads impassable, but that didn’t stop our public safety officials and other work crews from getting out and doing their jobs.

And a somewhat impassable driveway was no match for one Muscle Shoals Police Department officer, either.

Check out the video the department posted to its Facebook page.

And be careful out there!