Clear

Watch: Huntsville police pull hiding woman from gas station ceiling

Huntsville police arrested a woman late Thursday after having to pull her from the ceiling of a gas station.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 8:33 AM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Ryan Berti, Casey Albritton

Photo Gallery 2 Images

Huntsville police arrested a woman late Thursday after having to pull her from the ceiling of a gas station.

Police say Amber Wade is the woman who was hiding in the roof of a Sunoco on Holmes Avenue in the Five Points area.

Panels of the ceiling had to be removed before Wade came crashing down. She was arrested and taken to Huntsville Hospital for an injury.

Police have not revealed what Wade is charged with in this incident, but did say she had six warrants out for her arrest when she was caught.

She’s been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in the past.

(This story may be reminding you of the man who fell through the ceiling of a Waffle House in Tuscumbia. You can see that video and story again by clicking here)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events