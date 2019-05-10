Watch: Huntsville police pull hiding woman from gas station ceiling

Huntsville police arrested a woman late Thursday after having to pull her from the ceiling of a gas station.

Police say Amber Wade is the woman who was hiding in the roof of a Sunoco on Holmes Avenue in the Five Points area.

Panels of the ceiling had to be removed before Wade came crashing down. She was arrested and taken to Huntsville Hospital for an injury.

Police have not revealed what Wade is charged with in this incident, but did say she had six warrants out for her arrest when she was caught.

She’s been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence in the past.

(This story may be reminding you of the man who fell through the ceiling of a Waffle House in Tuscumbia. You can see that video and story again by clicking here)