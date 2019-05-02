Veterans Affairs commissioner: No evidence of mistreatment at Huntsville's Tut Fan veterans home

UPDATE:
Kent Davis, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs, said reviews of issues at Tut Fann veterans home in Huntsville showed that "Tut Fann staff are and have been providing quality care."
He said the Alabama Department of Public Health and the VA spent time at the site and conducted multiple interviews. Davis so no evidence of mistreatment was found. He did say some "relatively minor issues" involving food safety and changing of glvoes were found.
He said, "North Alabama is blessed to have Tut Fann."
Davis said the employees who made allegations against the facility were not medical personnel. He also said that, after news of the investigation came out, social media threats against current employees were reported to law enforcement.
From earlier:
The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is having a press conference Thursday to discuss the results of an investigation at the Floyd E. Tut Fann veterans home in Huntsville.
The facility is under a federal review after allegations of mistreatment by former employees.
Former employees claimed there was improper feeding, inattention causing bed sores, and an inadequate response to a scabies outbreak.
