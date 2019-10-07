Watch: Huntsville GameStop employees stay calm while robber holds them at gunpoint

WAAY 31 has obtained video of an armed robbery at GameStop in Valley Bend at Jones Farm that took place Friday.

The Huntsville Police Department said the suspect broke a window at the store, 2722 Carl T Jones Dr SE, Huntsville, and “demanded all the workers’ wallets, along with several games and game consoles.”

You can see the workers appearing to calmly follow the suspect’s instructions during the robbery, even while he points his gun at them and smashes a glass case.

Victims told police that the suspect had a "black, semi-automatic style pistol."

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery can contact Huntsville police at 256-427-7009 or 256-427-7114.

