Watch: Hartselle police release surveillance footage showing armed robbery at GameStop

Hartselle police have released surveillance footage showing an armed robbery at a GameStop store.
Someone robbed the store Monday afternoon. Police say the suspect entered through the front door very casually and then proceeded to take things.
The department says the suspect stole a game console and some money. He looked like he was in his 30s, had a cloth covering his face and was holding a gun. Police say he drove off in a dark-colored Honda.
