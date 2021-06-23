Watch Garth Brooks on WAAY 31 News at 6:30 a.m. Thursday!

One of the biggest stars on the planet wants to say Good Morning to North Alabama on Thursday.

Country music superstar Garth Brooks will join us LIVE on WAAY 31 News at 6:30 a.m.

Not able to be in front of a television at that time? You can watch it on our livestream HERE.

He’s talking to us about his July 31 concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, plus much more!

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but you can enter our drawing to win a pair of tickets NOW.

Click HERE to do that before the entry period closes at Noon Thursday.