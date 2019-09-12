Clear

Watch: Democratic Presidential Primary Debate

Ten Democratic presidential candidates are taking the stage Thursday night at Texas Southern University.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 6:57 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The candidates are Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Beto O'Rourke and Andrew Yang.

