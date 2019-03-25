Watch: Coyote walks up to front door of south Huntsville home

Video sent to WAAY 31 by a viewer, Lynn Swofford, shows a coyote walked right up to her door in broad daylight!

"It was too close for comfort," Swofford said.

Swofford said the coyote sighting in south Huntsville doesn't make her afraid to go outside, but she's definitely spooked.

"It was freaky and scary. It's right on my porch, and my porch is just right here outside the front door," Swofford said.

While Swofford nearly came face to face with a coyote, her neighbor, Missy McCormick, says she's heard more than one coyote howling from inside her house.

"It was eerie. I know they're howling and I'm protected because I'm in my house, but knowing that they can get that close to me is scary," McCormick said.

Huntsville Animal Services Director Karen Sheppard told WAAY 31 that even when they're close, it's incredibly rare for a coyote to attack a person unprovoked. Sheppard said seeing a coyote in a city is like seeing a deer or raccoon. They're that common!

She said they're only a threat to cats and small dogs, which McCormick and Swofford both have.

"I'm not worried too much about them getting over the fence. I'm just worried about them trying to dig into it and going underneath," McCormick said.

"I didn't want them jumping the fence to come get my puppy," Swofford said.

Swofford and McCormick's neighborhood backs right up to Redstone Arsenal, which is one of the three places Sheppard says coyotes tend to make their homes in Huntsville.

Sheppard said the coyotes are just looking for food, so to deter them from coming to your house, you should bring any pet food inside before you go to bed at night.