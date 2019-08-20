Clear
Watch: Car slams into Florence business

Courtesy of Ashley Cheatham

The store says its opening will be pushed back a week or two after the wreck.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 4:24 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 9:53 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Florence business, Party Wow, says its opening date is being pushed back after a car drove through the front entrance on Monday.

The wreck was caught on the store's security camera. 

