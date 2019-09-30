Clear

Watch: Aerial footage shows damage caused by Madison County brush fire

Credit: Huntsville Fire and Rescue on Facebook

It burned about two acres.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A brush fire in Madison County is under control after it burned about two acres.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said it started in the area of the I-65 and 565 interchange. The fire chief said it's possible someone threw a cigarette butt out the window and sparked the fire.

It took just more than an hour for fire crews to contain it. No one was hurt and there was no damage to nearby buildings.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events