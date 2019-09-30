Watch: Aerial footage shows damage caused by Madison County brush fire

A brush fire in Madison County is under control after it burned about two acres.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue said it started in the area of the I-65 and 565 interchange. The fire chief said it's possible someone threw a cigarette butt out the window and sparked the fire.
It took just more than an hour for fire crews to contain it. No one was hurt and there was no damage to nearby buildings.
