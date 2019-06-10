Clear
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals

A close one in Toronto tonight, Warriors 106 - Raptors 105.

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) - Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge that gave the Golden State Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The Splash Brothers combined for three straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes after Toronto had taken a six-point lead with under 3½ minutes remaining in front of a raucous, red-shirted crowd.

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant barely a quarter after getting him back but got the win, cutting Toronto's lead to 3-2 and sending the series back to Oracle Arena for Game 6 on Thursday.

Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points for the Raptors but couldn't get the final shot, having to give the ball up.

