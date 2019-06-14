Warriors fan claims Raptors' president didn't strike deputy Thursday

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)_ A Warriors fan says he did not see the president of the Toronto Raptors strike a sheriff's deputy in the face as the executive tried to enter the court after his team won the NBA championship in Oakland.

Greg Wiener, a 61-year-old season ticket holder, said Friday he was standing next to the deputy when the encounter occurred Thursday involving team President Masai Ujiri.

Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle that Ujiri tried to push past a deputy who then asked for a credential needed to enter the court.

Wiener said the deputy didn't ask for any credentials before putting his hand on Ujiri's chest and pushing him. Wiener says Ujiri shoved him back before bystanders intervened.

Wiener said he was not interviewed by authorities.