Warrior police officer shot multiple times, suspect in custody

Warrior Detective Lee Glenn was shot multiple times late Thursday night while investigating a possible drug deal, reports ABC 33/40.

The Warrior police chief says a suspect is in custody and witnesses have been interviewed.



The scene where Detective Lee Glenn was shot multiple times.

Investigators say Detective Glenn was approached by a man while investigating a possible drug sale. When the officer told the man not to run, the suspect shot the officer multiple times.

Right now, Detective Glenn is recovering at UAB Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Warrior is just north of Birmingham.

Detective Glenn has been with the department for five years.