Warrants issued for Decatur man after weekend drug bust

A Decatur man is wanted after a large drug bust this weekend.

The drugs were found during a search on Friday of a home in the 2,000 block of Enolam Boulevard in Decatur. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a large amount of marijuana, several bottles of liquid Methadone, THC wax, a small pill press, a powder-like substance presumed to be Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as Jordan Blake Owens, 28, of Decatur. Warrants have been issued for his arrest for trafficking in marijuana, and other charges are pending. His bond is set at $250,000.

If you have information about Owens’ whereabouts, you can contact the Morgan County Sheriff's Office at 256-350-4613 or through its tip line at http://bit.ly/SheriffTipLink.