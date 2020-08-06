Warrant issued for arrest of Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes in property theft case

An arrest warrant has been issued for Alabama Rep. Will Dismukes in a property theft case.

Birmingham's ABC-affiliated station, 33/40, reports the Montgomery County District Attorney said on Thursday that the warrant is for first-degree property theft from a business, and Dismukes has until late Thursday afternoon to turn himself in.

33/40 reports that last month, Dismukes gained attention for attending a birthday celebration for a founder of the KKK. It says he then resigned from his job as pastor at a Baptist church in Prattville.

The DA's office did not provide more details about the theft charge against Dismukes, 33/40 reported Thursday afternoon.