Clear

Warm now with a big mid-week chill

We'll start dry, but a few showers are on the way for the evening.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 8:32 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 9:37 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

After a fairly spectacular end to the weekend, we'll keep the mild temperatures going for Monday. Expect clouds on the increase today, mainly through the afternoon. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s and just in time for the evening commute, a thin line of showers will push through the Valley from west to east. It's going to be breezy today as well, with a south wind at 10 to 20 mph.

A few showers linger through tonight into early Tuesday. Rain chances won't exceed 30% and by mid-morning, we'll be dry. Some sunshine is even in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday marks the last truly mild day we'll have for a while. A cold front Tuesday night sends temperatures plummeting into the upper 30s Wednesday morning and only reaching the upper 40s for highs. By Thursday morning, we'll hit the mid 20s. The next round of rain arrives Friday evening and lingers through the weekend.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events