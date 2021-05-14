Warmth builds this weekend

Lows tonight still dip to the upper 40s but with another day full of sunshine Saturday, we'll be in for a quick warm up with highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday is warmer still, albeit a touch cloudy in the morning. The 80s are finally back to end the weekend and start the next work week and the warmth looks like it's here to stay for quite some time. Once our wind shifts mainly out of the south, humidity will start to increase and storm chances return. We'll only see isolated storms Monday with slightly more widespread activity starting Tuesday.