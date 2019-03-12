Warming up, then stormy again Thursday

This morning, most locations start out in the mod to upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. We won't be losing the cloud cover today, but highs still warm decently thanks to shift in the wind direction. Expect afternoon temperatures to reach the upper 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Tonight, through Wednesday, conditions stay mild with some passing cloud cover. The rain holds off until late Wednesday night into Thursday.

In regard to the next round of rain in the Valley, the timing is starting to shift a bit. The arrival of the cold front is trending later, mainly passing Thursday afternoon through Thursday night. This should have an impact in regard to the strength of the storms with the front, in that storms can be strong to severe with a bit more daytime heating. Damaging wind will be the main threat associated with any stronger storms. We'll also continue to monitor the flood potential as another one to two inches of rain will be likely from Thursday's front.

Friday into the weekend, expect much cooler temperatures. Fortunately, the most recent data indicates we likely won't get as cold as initially suggested and by Sunday and Monday, highs should return to at least close to seasonable levels.