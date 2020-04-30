Warming up heading toward the weekend

If you like it milder, you'll prefer Friday's forecast. Temperatures Friday morning start in the mid 40s, but we'll quickly be warming under a sunny sky. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid 70s. This weekend, afternoon highs climb into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We'll only have a few high clouds in place.

The start of the next "work week" looks a little bit different. The chance for a few showers and storms is back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures still make it into the lower 80s with mild overnight lows in the lower 60s. Behind a cold front that passes Tuesday into Wednesday, rain chances drop but so do the temperatures. By Thursday, we'll be knocked back down to the upper 60s.