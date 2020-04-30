Clear

Warming up heading toward the weekend

If you're a fan of summer-like temperatures, this upcoming weekend is the one you've been waiting for!

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 6:09 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

If you like it milder, you'll prefer Friday's forecast. Temperatures Friday morning start in the mid 40s, but we'll quickly be warming under a sunny sky. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid 70s. This weekend, afternoon highs climb into the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. We'll only have a few high clouds in place.

The start of the next "work week" looks a little bit different. The chance for a few showers and storms is back in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures still make it into the lower 80s with mild overnight lows in the lower 60s. Behind a cold front that passes Tuesday into Wednesday, rain chances drop but so do the temperatures. By Thursday, we'll be knocked back down to the upper 60s.

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 7,068

Reported Deaths: 272
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile103351
Jefferson88043
Lee38628
Shelby32011
Montgomery3166
Marshall3166
Chambers29319
Tallapoosa28217
Madison2244
Tuscaloosa2021
Baldwin1743
Etowah1398
Coffee1070
Walker950
Calhoun933
Houston873
Elmore841
DeKalb772
Marion766
St. Clair700
Morgan680
Pike670
Wilcox621
Randolph624
Talladega592
Lowndes571
Sumter562
Russell550
Cullman550
Chilton531
Greene501
Butler501
Pickens481
Jackson472
Marengo463
Franklin450
Limestone440
Autauga434
Hale432
Bibb420
Choctaw390
Dallas373
Barbour371
Blount360
Covington361
Macon362
Washington341
Lauderdale312
Coosa311
Clarke301
Colbert272
Escambia271
Dale250
Henry231
Clay211
Crenshaw170
Cherokee150
Winston130
Lawrence120
Monroe121
Cleburne121
Bullock120
Lamar100
Geneva90
Perry90
Conecuh90
Fayette60
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 10366

Reported Deaths: 195
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson245425
Shelby243244
Sumner61937
Bledsoe5920
Rutherford44811
Williamson4089
Wilson2504
Out of TN2343
Knox2215
Bedford1692
Hamilton15213
Montgomery1412
Robertson1390
Madison1311
Trousdale1221
Putnam1195
Tipton980
McMinn891
Cumberland741
Dickson720
Blount553
Washington540
Fayette531
Lake530
Sevier481
Sullivan481
Bradley481
Gibson441
Greene432
Hickman430
Maury420
Cheatham420
Unassigned420
Macon393
Coffee350
Franklin341
Dyer340
Loudon320
Hawkins302
Grundy281
Marion281
Anderson271
Marshall221
Weakley210
Smith201
Lauderdale190
Haywood191
Jefferson180
Carroll181
Lawrence170
Hamblen172
Cocke160
Monroe161
DeKalb140
Campbell141
Lincoln130
Carter121
Obion121
Henry110
McNairy110
Scott110
Cannon110
Hardeman110
Chester100
Humphreys101
Overton80
Perry80
Meigs80
Stewart70
Giles70
Warren70
Roane70
Jackson70
Polk70
Crockett70
Henderson60
White60
Morgan60
Benton61
Claiborne50
Sequatchie50
Clay50
Hardin50
Grainger50
Houston50
Wayne40
Fentress40
Decatur40
Rhea40
Moore30
Union30
Johnson30
Lewis20
Van Buren20
Unicoi10
Hancock00

 

 

