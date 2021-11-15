Warming up ahead of the next front

Overnight lows only dip into the mid 40s and tomorrow, highs warm close to 70 degrees. Even milder weather is in store for us Wednesday with morning temperatures in the lower 50s and highs in the lower 70s. Clouds thicken for the first half of Tuesday, then some afternoon sun breaks through the gray. Rain re-enters the forecast late Wednesday night with an approaching cold front.

This next cold front brings temperatures back down to the 50s during the afternoon on Friday and lows back to the mid 30s heading into the weekend. It's not a big rainmaker and most spots only pick up between a tenth and quarter of an inch. At this point, even the chance for thunderstorms looks low. In the wake of the cold front, we'll be dry and cool for the next weekend. Isolated showers creep back into the area Sunday.