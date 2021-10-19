Clear

Warming up a touch ahead of a cold front

Temperatures aren't as chilly overnight as what we saw earlier this week. However, that doesn't mean it's going to be warm waking up Wednesday.

Posted: Oct 19, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A low near average - close to 50 degrees, will still be cool enough for most folks to want a jacket in the morning. Temperatures warm quickly thanks to a southwest wind and highs will reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. The passing clouds rolling in won't bring us rain until very early Thursday morning.

That next rain chance precedes a cold front expected to pass Thursday evening. Expect scattered downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. This front isn't a big rain maker for us and it actually looks like the best rain chances will be in the morning, before the front even enters northwest Alabama. In all, we'll get localized amounts up to .75" but most spots won't see that much rain. It's out of here by Friday morning and we'll have great weather to end the work week and start the weekend.

Huntsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

