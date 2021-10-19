Warming up a touch ahead of a cold front

A low near average - close to 50 degrees, will still be cool enough for most folks to want a jacket in the morning. Temperatures warm quickly thanks to a southwest wind and highs will reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. The passing clouds rolling in won't bring us rain until very early Thursday morning.

That next rain chance precedes a cold front expected to pass Thursday evening. Expect scattered downpours and a few rumbles of thunder. This front isn't a big rain maker for us and it actually looks like the best rain chances will be in the morning, before the front even enters northwest Alabama. In all, we'll get localized amounts up to .75" but most spots won't see that much rain. It's out of here by Friday morning and we'll have great weather to end the work week and start the weekend.