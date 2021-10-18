Warming up a bit

Tonight, lows dip into the lower 40s. Still, that means we'll be running 5 to 10 degrees below average Tuesday morning. Expect to keep a mostly clear sky tonight into tomorrow morning.

Our next chance for rain arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning with an approaching cold front. Showers and a few storms become more widespread Thursday, but rain totals should stay below a quarter of an inch. Ahead of the front, highs peak in the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon and in its wake, the sunshine returns and temperatures dip to the low to mid 70s for highs Friday with lows near 50. All in all, it's pretty seasonable for this time of year.