Warming trend starts Tuesday

We started the workweek with highs only reaching the mid 40s. That's only half of the chilly conditions. We saw winds gust above 25 mph and combined with the cloud cover it was just a chilly Monday afternoon.

The winds will start to die down overnight tonight, but it remains cold with temperatures sinking to the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning. A gradual warming trend will be the headline for the remainder of the workweek. Tuesday remains below seasonal norms with highs in the upper 40s. By Wednesday, we are back into the upper 50s. By Thursday and Friday, it will feel much milder. Highs to close out the workweek climb into the low to mid 60s!

Our next rain chance returns Saturday with widespread showers arriving during the morning. A few showers could linger into early Sunday morning but North Alabama should be completely dry before sunrise. Behind the cold front responsible for Saturday's rain North Alabama will see another another cool down into early next week.