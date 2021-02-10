Warming trend peaks Wednesday, heavy rain Thursday followed by big drop in temperatures

Today marks the last warm day for a while with highs pushing 70 in some spots Wednesday afternoon. A slow moving cold front to our northwest arrives late tonight and brings pockets of moderate to heavy rain with it, making for a wet Thursday.

A few storms are possible Thursday, but no severe weather is anticipated. We'll get a decent amount of rain with as much as two inches possible in total. There's still the chance we'll have some snow trying to mix in as the rain exits early Friday, but it should be without impacts.

Some data sources try to hint at a few rain/snow showers again Saturday, but the bigger feature of the forecast to track is the arctic cold. There remains some difference in model forecast temperatures, but even a blend of data sources produces lows in the teens and highs in the 30s to start next week. Adjustments will be made in the coming days, but right now, it's looking like a cold end to the weekend and a downright chilly Valentine's Day.