Warming trend continues Monday

North Alabama has been gradually warming up since bottoming out Saturday. Monday morning's lows only made it down to the upper 50s, that's 20-25 degrees warmer than the widespread 30s we saw Saturday morning. This afternoon will top out near 80°, about 3-5 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around through the afternoon but there will be more cloud cover for areas further west. Expect much of the same through Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and warm afternoons in the low to mid 80s. Overnight lows will also become steadily warmer, peaking in the low 60s Thursday morning.

By the end of the week, our focus will be on a frontal boundary to our northwest. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty with the forecast and any potential impacts this front could have on our weather. There will be plenty of moisture pumped into our area from the Gulf of Mexico that would set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Friday before the front moves through. Keep this in mind if you have any Friday Night Football plans. Beyond that, the forecast becomes tricky. It all comes down to the exact placement of the front as it moves through the eastern half of the US. Some data sources keep the front to our north, meaning little if any rain next weekend. Others suggest the front moving directly through North Alabama, leading to higher rain chances Saturday and perhaps Sunday. For now, we will keep a chance for isolated showers and storms Saturday and stay completely dry next Sunday. Regardless, rainfall totals appear light and we do not anticipate any day being a washout. Most locations will pick up less than a quarter inch of rain later this week. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates as we continue to fine tune your weekend forecast.