Warming trend begins Thursday, watching Saturday's thunderstorm threat

Unfortunately north Alabama saw a late season frost/freeze Thursday morning. Low-lying areas: canyons, lakes & river basins saw temperatures at or below freezing for 3-5 hours earlier this morning. Fort Payne was below 29° for 3+ hours, which is considered a hard freeze.

North Alabama is noticeably warmer by this afternoon when compared to Wednesday. Thursday's highs peak in the mid-60s but that's still 10+ degrees below today's average.

The next round of rain arrives late Friday night and makes for quite a wet first half of the weekend. There is an outlined risk for severe weather just to our south Saturday, but we'll mainly be dealing with rain. Most spots should pick up between an inch and an inch and a half through Saturday night with the highest totals occurring in any embedded storms. The rain clears out by Saturday night and the second half of the weekend is sunny and mild with highs back to the lower 70s.

Much warmer temperatures await us to kick off next week. Highs hover around 80° from Monday through at least Wednesday, then a cold front takes things down a notch. That front also brings us our next shot at rain and storms Wednesday into Thursday.