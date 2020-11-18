Warming trend begins Thursday

Along with warmer morning lows and afternoon highs Thursday It will be breezy with some gusts closer to 25 MPH. Though the fire threat is low, the recent dry conditions may allow for a quick brush fire to take off in the afternoon. Make sure you are careful with any open flames. The southeast winds will also usher in a gradual warming trend in the days to come. By Friday, we are back in the upper 60s then the low 70s this weekend.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving week, the pattern becomes a bit more active. By late Sunday night, a cold front will start to bring a few showers back to North Alabama. Additional showers will also persist through Monday morning before tapering off by sunset. Then by midweek, we are watching the potential for a bit more widespread rain in North Alabama. While it is too early to dive into specifics, some data sources are keying in on rain chances back on the increase Tuesday night and especially Wednesday.

Keep this in mind if you have any holiday travel plans next week. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates as we continue to fine tune the details of your Thanksgiving week forecast. Regardless, rainfall totals do look fairly light, with most spots expecting a quarter to half inch of rain with locally higher amounts near three quarters of an inch possible.