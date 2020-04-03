Clear

Warming trend and mostly dry through this weekend

Friday will be slightly warmer but also comes with more cloud cover in North Alabama today. A few light showers and sprinkles are possible through this weekend but widespread rain holds off until next week.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Clouds will stream through North Alabama all day Friday but we will also see periods of partly to mostly sunny skies.  Today's highs will run 3-5 degrees warmer than Thursday afternoon and the warming trend continues through this weekend.  By Sunday some areas of North Alabama may reach 80.  Very weak systems drifting near North Alabama could bring some light showers and sprinkles today through Sunday but most areas will remain dry this weekend.

Better rain chances arrive next week.  The latest data has backed off on rain for Monday with the widespread rain arriving closer to sunrise Tuesday morning.  Some embedded thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday but severe weather looks unlikely at this time.  Expect 0.50" to 1" for most of North Alabama Tuesday through next Thursday.

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 48°
Florence
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
