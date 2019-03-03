Clear
Warming shelter lets homeless dry out after rain

Grateful Life Community Church opened its warming shelter Sunday night before temperatures fell below freezing.

Posted: Mar. 3, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

WAAY 31 visited the Grateful Life Community Church warming shelter where several homeless people were trying to warm up and let their belongings dry out.

"You can't always dry out as quickly as we would want," Mistie Gladden, a woman staying at the warming shelter, said.

Gladden told us she hasn't been homeless for long, but when relentless rain hit our area she was living in a tent.

"The tents are like full of water. All of the tents. I mean, water as deep as 10 inches if measured at certain angles," Gladden said.

She said the water has left her stuff soaked.

"Most of it is ruining our boots or our clothes going through mud getting to our sites," Gladden said.

Gladden said that's part of the reason she chose to stay at the warming shelter Sunday night. She said no one wants to sleep in the cold, especially when you're wet.

"It's important for people to be able to come to this facility just to dry out. It's important for them to be able to come and just get out of the element," volunteer Lineise Arnold said.

In order to make that happen, shelters need more resources.

"We go through a lot more blankets, tents. We need tarps. We need bungee cords. We need ropes," Arnold said.

As far as Gladden is concerned, she just wants to find a way to move forward.

"Replacing the necessary things and making sure that we stay warm is going to be the most important thing over the next couple of days," Gladden said.

The warming shelter will be open during the day tomorrow and likely for the next couple days.

