Warming follows a cold Wednesday

We are in for another cold night tonight. Our Tuesday morning started with high teens across Southern Middle Tennessee and lower 20s across North Alabama. Tonight and Wednesday morning will be similarly cold.

This evening will cool through the 30s and into the 20s. Remember if you have be outside in the cold for long periods of time, several warm layers of clothing topped with a heavy coat will help to keep you warm more effectively than just a heavy coat. Wednesday afternoon will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees -- similar to Tuesday.

Thursday marks the start of a transition. The morning will be cold, but the afternoon will warm into the mid-50s. A warmer wind will help boost the temperatures, but it will also bring more humidity. Most noticeably that will mean increasing clouds.

The increasing clouds and humidity leads us to rain on Friday. Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is possible Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. That heavy rain could fall into early Sunday morning. Early signs suggest a risk for a couple of severe thunderstorms. Damaging winds look to be the most likely threat from any severe thunderstorms for us locally. We have some time to watch this system evolve.