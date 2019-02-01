Warming continues this weekend

The steady warming was more noticeable today, and it will continue into next week. The weekend is going to be overall beautiful!

Friday evening will be mostly clear. Temperatures will drop slowly through the 50s and into the 40s by 7 PM. Steady cooling through the night will hit the bottom in the mid-to-upper 30s by sunrise Saturday. After that cool start, Saturday will warm to the mid-60s beneath a mostly sunny sky.

Clouds will increase on Sunday. A stray shower or two is possible, but rain will not be widespread and most of us will stay dry. Sunday will start in the 40s and warm to the lower 60s in the afternoon.

Long-range forecasts show an increased probability of warmer-than-normal temperatures and of above-normal precipitation for the next two weeks. Normal highs are in the low-to-mid 50s. Normal lows are low-to-mid 30s. Those long-range forecasts show we will be mostly warmer than that, but there can be some cooler periods mixed in.

The above-normal precipitation starts to become evident next week. Rain is in the forecast Monday through Friday next week. It will be most widespread on Monday and Wednesday and more spotty on Tuesday and Thursday. We could use a break from the rain, but it isn't likely to happen over the next week.

Earlier data had suggested a pattern that has favored severe thunderstorms for next week. New data on Friday still shows a pattern that could unfold to favor severe thunderstorms, but that risk looks like it's shifting away from us in the Tennessee Valley. We will continue to monitor the progress and evolution of this forecast to bring you the latest information.