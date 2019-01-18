Warming centers available in the Tennessee Valley

If you know of more warming centers available this winter, let us know at newsroom@waaytv.com.
Marshall County:
Albertville Library, 200 Jackson St., Albertville
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Albertville Senior Center, 709 S. Broad St., Albertville
8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday
Arab Church of Christ, 1005 N. Main St., Arab
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Arab Library, 325 2nd St. NW, Arab
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Arab Recreation Center, 761 N. Main St., Arab
7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Arab Senior Center, 800 N. Main St., Arab
7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Boaz Library, 404 Thomas Ave., Boaz
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Boaz Recreation Center, 314 N. King St., Boaz
7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
7 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
Boaz Senior Center, 112 S. Church St., Boaz
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
Church of the Epiphany, 1101 Sunset Dr.; Guntersville
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday
Douglas Senior Center, 335 Stadium Cr., Horton
7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 East Main St., Albertville
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
First Baptist Church Boaz, 225 S. Main St., Boaz
12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
First Baptist Church Guntersville , 1000 Gunter Ave., Guntersville
9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
First United Methodist Church Albertville, 204 Madison St., Albertville
7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday
First United Methodist Church Arab, 1058 N. Main St., Arab
8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday
Grant Senior Center, 307 2nd Ave. West, Grant
7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday
Guntersville Library, 1240 O’Brig Ave, Guntersville
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Guntersville Senior Center, 1503 Sunset Dr., Guntersville
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday
Lake City Assembly of God, 5025 Spring Creek Dr., Guntersville
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday
Martling Senior Center, 4059 Martling Rd., Albertville
8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 2650 Pine St., Albertville
8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday
St. Williams Catholic Church, 929 Gunter Ave., Guntersville
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday
