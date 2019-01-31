Warming brings back 60s this weekend

The Next 24 Hours

Clouds are increasing, and they will thicken up tonight. Those clouds will filter any little bit of Friday sun wet get, and they can bring some spotty showers. The biggest chance for rain is over Northwest Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. Even there, the chance for rain is very small, and any rain will be limited to those brief, stray showers.

More importantly to most of us, we won't have the leave our faucets dripping at night anymore! Temperatures are on the rebound. Most of the Tennessee Valley will chill to near freezing Friday morning, but the teens and 20s are finished for now. Friday afternoon will warm into the 50s.

Strong/Severe Storm Could Become Possible Next Week

Warming will bring about 60s this weekend. Spotty showers enter our forecast on Sunday. Rain will grow more widepsread on Sunday. With areas of rain, we introduce thunderstorms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Warmth will surge northward into the Tennessee Valley ahead of an approaching storm system on Tuesday and Wednesday. That will energize the atmosphere. Depending on how energized the atmosphere becomes, a few strong or even severe thunderstorms could form on Tuesday. The risk may increase a bit on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the west. It's possible this risk passes north of us, but the pattern is one that gets our attention. In the past, this pattern has favored severe thunderstorms. We will watch it and bring you updates as we get new measurements of the atmosphere to fine tune our forecast. Be sure to stay informed and stay updated by watching WAAY 31 News or checking WAAYTV.com or the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App on your smart phones and tablets.