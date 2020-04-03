Clear
Warming a bit for the weekend

Clouds will stream in from the west overnight, but most locations won't need to worry about rain chances.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 6:24 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Lows dip into the lower 50s and for Saturday afternoon, we'll see highs in the mid 70s. The clouds from overnight continue through the weekend and by Sunday, there's only an isolated risk for a stray shower or storm.

Rain chances ramp up next week, starting more scattered Monday and becoming widespread Tuesday. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time and flooding isn't a huge concern. Rain totals should stay between half and inch up to an inch and a half.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 70°
