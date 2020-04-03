Warming a bit for the weekend

Lows dip into the lower 50s and for Saturday afternoon, we'll see highs in the mid 70s. The clouds from overnight continue through the weekend and by Sunday, there's only an isolated risk for a stray shower or storm.
Rain chances ramp up next week, starting more scattered Monday and becoming widespread Tuesday. Severe weather appears unlikely at this time and flooding isn't a huge concern. Rain totals should stay between half and inch up to an inch and a half.
