Keeping an eye on Saturday's severe threat

This is all leading up to the threat for severe weather across North Alabama Saturday. The details are still being ironed out in regard to timing. At this point, know that there's a risk for damaging wind, tornadoes, hail, and especially flooding with Saturday's storms.

Thursday morning starts with temperatures in the 30s. A wind out of the south southeast will push up the temperatures to the mid 60s, even with increasing cloud cover. Heading into Friday, temperatures continue to warm and humidity keeps increasing with that south wind. Showers are expected too, mainly increasing in coverage through the afternoon. We keep that rain and a few storms overnight into Saturday morning.

The severe threat begins to materialize as the day progresses Saturday. There's at least the possibility we see severe storms as early as late morning, but the more consistent model forecasts are leaning toward afternoon and evening storms. Storms ahead of the "main line" later Saturday can be severe, too. Given how the past few weeks have gone, we are working to give you a heads up as soon as possible. It will be absolutely necessary to check back in on the forecast through the next few days as the details in timing and threats become clearer, likely (and hopefully) starting Thursday.

In regard to rain, Friday through Saturday's system is expected to bring between one to two inches of rain to North Alabama. Thereafter, we'll see additional rainfall Monday through Wednesday. Recent model forecasts have trended lower with rainfall projections. However, we may very likely see our flooding issues continue or return through next week.