Warmer with a few showers Wednesday

For Wednesday, it certainly won't be a washout, but a few showers and storms are expected, mainly by the afternoon. Temperatures start in the mid 50s again, warming to the upper 70s. That's over 10 degrees above average! A warm wind out of the south, gusting up to 20 mph, helps bump up those temperatures.

While it's fine weather to get outside as long as there's no threat of lightning, you'll still need to keep a check on those allergies. Tree pollen is very high right now and grass pollen is running moderate. Of course, you'll want to practice that "social distancing," too. It'll be even warmer Thursday as highs hit close to 80 after starting in the lower 60s. An isolated shower or storm is possible under an otherwise partly to mostly cloudy sky.

The main event this week looks to be Friday. Ahead of a cold front, you can expect periods of moderate to heavy rain and the shot at some strong to severe storms. Gusty wind and small hail will be possible with the strongest storms. In total, we should pick up about an inch of rain through Friday.

It's much cooler, but drier Saturday, as lows hit the 40s and highs only reach the mid 50s during the afternoon. The confidence in the forecast rain chances starting Sunday are low, but just know that rain is possible again starting as early as the second half of the weekend, potentially holding off until Monday.