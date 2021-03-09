Warmer weather despite a few clouds

It's mostly clear with passing clouds overnight. The mix of sun and clouds continues Wednesday as well.

It’s worth noting that in addition to the cloud cover, we’ve also seen some some smoke and haze. Some plumes are even visible on our radars.

Even with a decent amount of cloud cover, temperatures keep warming nicely. Highs Wednesday return to the low to mid 70s after starting in the low to mid 40s. A southerly wind keeps temperatures up through the end of the week.

In fact, we may even see the warmest day of the year thus far. At this point, February 28th holds that title: we hit 75 that day. This Friday, the forecast high is in the upper 70s...that’s almost 15 degrees above average.

The next chance for rain waits until Friday. Even then, we’re only expecting isolated showers. More widespread activity is in store Monday into Tuesday when a more potent cold front sweeps across the Valley. Strong storms are possible with this front, so we’ll be monitoring the severe threat in the coming days, too.