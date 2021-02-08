Warmer until the rain arrives

Lows tonight dip to near 40 with highs tomorrow in the low to mid 60s. Similar conditions persist Wednesday with morning temperatures in the lower 40s and a high in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain holds off until Wednesday night and Thursday. Eventually, a stalled out front to our northwest will be passing as a cold front Thursday night into Friday morning. A brief rain/snow mix is possible as this front is on its way east, but no impacts are anticipated.

While temperatures are cooler Friday behind the front, they're even colder still for the weekend. Even some of the more conservative data sources have highs on Valentine's Day only in the 20s. Monday may be as cold as the single digits and teens in the morning. There's still not much agreement in the precipitation forecast toward the end of the 7 day period, so that is still subject to change.