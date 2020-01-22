Warmer today, rain arrives Thursday

It's another bitterly cold start to your day across north Alabama this morning. Although temperatures dropped into the lower 20s, the winds have died down substantially from the last couple mornings, lessening the sting of the wind chill. Nonetheless, be sure to dress in layers and wear your hats and gloves this morning as you head off to work. The good news is we warm up quite a bit later on this afternoon! You'll see clouds building in especially later this afternoon, but those winds will change directions from the north and northwest to the southeast. That will allow temperatures to climb into the mid 40s this afternoon. That is still around five degrees below normal, but still much nicer than highs only in the upper 20s just two day ago.

Those clouds that build in later today are in advance of our next system that is currently off to our west and will make its way into our area by Thursday. Areas in the higher elevations could see a few showers tomorrow morning, but the widespread rainfall across the entire area will hold off until midday. Rainfall continues through the afternoon hours Thursday and into the evening and overnight hours. Some pockets of heavier rainfall are possible overnight Thursday night, but we are not anticipating thunderstorms or flooding issues at this time. Rain continues for the first half of Friday before tapering off from west to east around midday. Overall rainfall totals will range from a half inch to an inch across the area, but areas over Sand Mountain could see some higher amounts if you see showers early Thursday morning.

Rain comes to an end by Friday night across north Alabama and we have a dry weekend on the way! Clouds leftover from Thursday and Friday's rain will linger for the first half of Saturday. We'll see more sunshine by Saturday afternoon that continues well into next week. Highs climb to near 60 by next Tuesday!