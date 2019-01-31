Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Warmer this afternoon after a cold start

For the next several days, temperatures are going to be on the up and up...

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 3:26 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

A thin layer of clouds scooting across north Alabama last night prevented temperatures from plummeting as quickly as expected, but we're still waking up to a cold morning. After starting out in the lower 20s for many locations, highs this afternoon will be almost seasonable. We reach the upper 40s today under a mostly sunny sky and it's all up from here.

Tonight, lows dip to near freezing and Friday's highs reach mid 50s. An isolated shower is possible, mainly in our northwestern counties. Expected a mix of clouds and sun that continues through Saturday. This weekend through at least mid-week, highs remain in the 60s with the warmest temperatures occurring on Monday and Tuesday. Showers and a few storms are also returning to the forecast for the start of next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 14°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 17°
Fayetteville
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 8°
Decatur
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 13°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
25° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 19°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events