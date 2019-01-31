Warmer this afternoon after a cold start

A thin layer of clouds scooting across north Alabama last night prevented temperatures from plummeting as quickly as expected, but we're still waking up to a cold morning. After starting out in the lower 20s for many locations, highs this afternoon will be almost seasonable. We reach the upper 40s today under a mostly sunny sky and it's all up from here.

Tonight, lows dip to near freezing and Friday's highs reach mid 50s. An isolated shower is possible, mainly in our northwestern counties. Expected a mix of clouds and sun that continues through Saturday. This weekend through at least mid-week, highs remain in the 60s with the warmest temperatures occurring on Monday and Tuesday. Showers and a few storms are also returning to the forecast for the start of next week.