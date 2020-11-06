Warmer temperatures, clear skies to close out the work week

Temperatures are in the upper 40s for most spots this morning. Clouds that stuck around yesterday moved out of North Alabama overnight. That will leave us with plenty of sunshine to close out the work week. Temperatures will be well above normal for early November standards as highs this afternoon climb into the mid 70s. Friday Night Football looks great too! Expect clear skies with kickoff temperatures near 60. The weekend also looks warm with temperatures in the mid 70s. There remains a small chance for an isolated shower Saturday afternoon as increased tropical moisture moves into North Alabama. However, many spots will remain dry.

This tropical moisture is all advance of Tropical Depression Eta as it moves back over open water this morning. Eta will continue to snake its way across the Caribbean this weekend before taking a sharp left turn moving back into the Gulf. While the center of Eta will likely meander in the Gulf through next week, plenty of moisture will be pumped into the southeast, bringing rain chances back into North Alabama. At the same time, a cold front will also be approaching the area late Tuesday and especially Wednesday. This front could increase the coverage of rain we see midweek, but that remains uncertain. For now, the wettest time period looks to be Wednesday and into the first half of Thursday. Rainfall totals have increased slightly to a half inch to one inch for next week, but the exact rainfall totals depend largely on how the cold front and tropical moisture with Eta interact with each other.