Warmer starting Wednesday

Tonight, expect a mostly cloudy sky with still the slightest chance for a shower. Temperatures dip into the mid 50s by early Wednesday morning.

The warm front passes through the day Wednesday. We'll keep a mostly cloudy sky with perhaps some sunshine breaking through later in the afternoon. As the wind shifts behind the front, warmer air filtering in from with south will push highs into the upper 70s.

We'll be even warmer Thursday with high temperatures actually climbing above average - to the lower 80s. The clouds hang around to start the day, but they should start to thin during the afternoon. With some daytime heating, we can even see an isolated pop up shower or storm later in the afternoon. Highs remain in the 80s heading into the weekend and beyond. A weak cold front appraoching North Alabama Sunday won't bring much of a cool down, though it does bring the chance for a few showers and storms.