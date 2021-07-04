Warmer, but still comfortable temperatures for your holiday afternoon

Another beautiful day is in store across North Alabama. Low humidity with highs in the upper 80's by the afternoon will keep things comfortably warm for any outdoor plans for the holiday.

Enjoy it while you can because warmer temperatures to start the work week with highs back in the 90’s by the afternoon. The added moisture on Tuesday will make it a bit more humid then we have been seeing this weekend as we have a low chance for thunderstorms by the afternoon.

By Wednesday we’ll be back to our hot humid temperatures we’re used to with another chance for afternoon thunderstorms.