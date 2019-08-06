Warmer but mostly dry Tuesday

Tuesday will be noticeably warmer than Monday for most of the Tennessee Valley. Highs in the low 90s combined with the humidity will feel more like the triple digits. If we see any pop-up showers or thunderstorms today the best chances will be closer to the Shoals.

Some data indicates that a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the overnight hours and into the late morning hours Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances for the Valley continue to increase Thursday and into Friday. Most chances for rain will be from pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances remain elevated through this upcoming weekend.