Warmer, bit more humidity Thursday

North Alabama warms to the upper-80s Thursday with a noticeable uptick in humidity this afternoon. A stray shower can't be ruled

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

North Alabama has enjoyed pleasant weather the last couple of days thanks to the dry and cooler air behind Tuesday's cold front. 

However, Thursday marks the beginning of humidity creeping back up in North Alabama and continues to do so heading into the weekend. Temperatures warm to the upper-80s through the extended period. Saturday is mainly dry with only scattered storms Sunday.

Rain chances become more widespread once we start next workweek. A cold front stalls just our northwest and with the continued southeast flow, scattered storms are a fixture in our forecast through at least Wednesday.

