Slightly warmer Tuesday, rain returns Thursday

Tuesday morning only dropped to the low to mid 40s in North Alabama, ending the frost and freeze streak at 4 days. Other than some passing clouds we will see periods of mostly sunny skies through this afternoon. Tuesday's afternoon highs will top out in the mid 60s and a few isolated spots may touch 70° on Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain arrives Thursday morning with chances lingering through the entire day. Rain totals will be less than 0.50" for most if not all of North Alabama Thursday. We do not expect any thunderstorms and rain will be wrapping up and exiting by midnight Thursday night.

It will be a chilly finish to the workweek. Even with mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon, North Alabama may only reach the mid to upper 40s. Most areas will remain several degrees above freezing Friday morning but we do expect widespread below freezing temperatures on Saturday morning.