The Tennessee Valley will warm to around 90 Friday afternoon. Northern Alabama is still dealing with drier than normal air for this time of the year so low humidity will make for comfortable conditions this afternoon. Gulf of Mexico moisture will slowly move back in this weekend and into next week which will increase humidity to typical late July levels.
We can't completely rule out a stray shower Sunday and Monday but most recent data keeps the Valley dry both days. Much higher chances for rain will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next workweek.
Related Content
- Warmer and mostly dry through this weekend
- Chilly and dry now, damp and warmer this weekend
- Dry weekend but much cooler
- Warm and mainly dry weekend
- Warm and mostly dry weekend
- Rainy tonight, dry by the weekend
- Drying out Friday, thunderstorm threat this weekend
- Drier & Warmer For Saturday
- Sunny and even warmer Monday
- Abnormally warm & dry weather continues
Scroll for more content...