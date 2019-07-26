Warmer and mostly dry through this weekend

The Tennessee Valley will warm to around 90 Friday afternoon. Northern Alabama is still dealing with drier than normal air for this time of the year so low humidity will make for comfortable conditions this afternoon. Gulf of Mexico moisture will slowly move back in this weekend and into next week which will increase humidity to typical late July levels.

We can't completely rule out a stray shower Sunday and Monday but most recent data keeps the Valley dry both days. Much higher chances for rain will arrive by Tuesday and Wednesday of next workweek.