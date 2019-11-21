Clear

Warmer and mostly dry Thursday, widespread rain returns Friday

A few stray showers can't be ruled out for North Alabama Thursday but most areas will remain dry until Friday.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 8:07 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Despite the passing clouds Thursday, North Alabama will see the warmest afternoon of the week today. The upper 60s will also come with periods of gusty south winds.  A few showers will be possible by the late afternoon and evening today but most if not all areas will remain dry until Friday morning.

Along with periods of moderate to heavy rain Friday and into Saturday we will also see gusty southerly winds.  Some gusts to or above 30 mph will be possible through Saturday morning.

The threat for thunderstorms and lightning remains very low and the best chances would come in the overnight Saturday morning.  Most football games will have to contend with rain and gusty winds Friday evening but the lightning threat will be very low.

A sharp end to the rain will move into North Alabama just after sunrise Saturday morning.  It will take until about noon for the back edge to reach Huntsville and all remaining rain will be east of Sand Mountain by the late afternoon.

