Warmer again...for now

Persistent cloud cover on Tuesday held temperatures about 10 degrees below the forecast high. However, complaints have been few and far between around the office as the 70s brought another day of some much appreciated relief from last week's heat. Get ready for another stretch of above average temperatures, though.

Wednesday through Friday, the wind shifts and a breeze from the southeast will pump up highs to the mid 80s each afternoon. That's 5 to 10 degrees above average for this point in the season. Lows are above average as well - in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the end of the week. The next cold front makes things a little more typical for mid October. Highs Saturday should only make it to the upper 60s and by Sunday morning, lows drop to the mid 40s.

That next front won't bring much in the way of rain. You can at least expect a few showers Friday night through Saturday morning. The next wave of rain arrive late Monday into Tuesday, but all in all, rain totals won't likely surpass an inch at most across the next 7 days.