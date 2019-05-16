Warmer Wednesday with few showers and storms

While still unseasonably chilly, Tuesday has proven to be a lovely day by all accounts. Generally, rain chance increase through the late morning into the early afternoon. Some stronger storms can produce gusty wind and small hail, but most remain below severe limits. The chance for hit and miss showers and storms continues through Thursday.
Friday and Saturday's weather is more summer-like. Morning temperatures start in the mid 60s and highs climb to the upper 80s during the afternoon. Rain holds off until Sunday afternoon. Even then, some data suggest the rain will deteriorate before it can even make it to the Valley.
